Carmel Gateway reinvents office life with 3D technology to beautify spaces

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel Gateway, Central Indiana’s largest suburban office park, is undergoing a major outdoor transformation this spring. It aims to create a more inviting, nature-rich environment.

Led by Komplete Landscape Contractors and designer Jason Fiddler, the project uses advanced 3D modeling to turn areas into green spaces.

Fiddler, who transitioned from a career in the music industry to landscaping, brings a creative, tech-forward approach to the effort.

“This project was about solving a problem," said Fiddler. "The space wasn’t appealing, and the client needed something to screen the highway and feel inviting.”

His team uses digital tools to visualize the final design before any construction begins, making it easier to align with Carmel Gateway’s vision.

"We used 3D modeling to show clients what the space would look like before anything was built, and they could walk through it virtually and share it with investors," said Fiddler.

One of the project’s highlights is a terrarium-style installation that will serve as a natural barrier between the office park and a nearby highway.

Additional work is planned for the East and West Lawns, where native plants, pathways and shaded gathering areas will encourage employees to step outside and engage with the space.

“We’re planning big additions, including East and West Lawn outdoor amenity spaces — from an outdoor amphitheater to a reclaimed parking lot turned green space for games, food trucks and events," said Property Manager Patrick Moyers.

The landscaping upgrades are part of a larger push to reimagine office campuses for the post-pandemic era.

These improvements support broader efforts by Carmel Gateway’s leadership to draw remote workers back on-site by offering experiences that go beyond the traditional office.