Carmel girls call out 'men working' construction signs

CARMEL — Two girls in Carmel may not be old enough to vote, but they are proving you're never too young to call on your government to take action.

The 11-year-old and 9-year-old girls wrote letters to the Carmel City Council president after seeing "men working" construction signs in their neighborhood.

The council invited the girls to Monday night's meeting to read their letters and talk about the issue.

The council introduced the girls to several women who work in various city departments, including police officers, firefighters, paramedics and more.

'Men working' signs are already not permitted by the federal government and the state of Indiana.

The Carmel council president said the city will work to make sure contractors do not use such signs in the future.