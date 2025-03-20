Carmel Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer, celebrates certification

CARMEL — The Carmel Police Department announced a new addition to their team, K-9 Atlas.

K-9 Atlas and his handler, Officer Mark Parshall, recently achieved certification in narcotics detection from Ultimate Canine.

“This achievement highlights K-9 Atlas's dedication and skill, enhancing the capabilities of our law enforcement efforts in Carmel,” the department said in a social media post.

Carmel Police Department

According to the Carmel Police Department, K-9 Atlas and Officer Parshall are on parole together and will soon begin their next phase of training, which will certify them in tracking and apprehension.

“We look forward to K-9 Atlas's continued success and valuable contributions to public safety in our community,” the Carmel Police Department said.