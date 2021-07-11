Carmel road to close for two months as crews build roundabout, new paths

CARMEL — The City of Carmel is preparing to make several changes to Range Line Road between City Center Drive and Elm Street.

The City will transform the five lane roadway into a two lane roadway with a landscaped median and a protected bicycle and pedestrian path. A roundabout, Carmel's 140th, will also be added.

Range Line Road will closed on or after Monday, July 12 from City Center Drive to Elm Street. The project is expected to last two months.

The city says the detour route will be 3rd Avenue Southwest.

The project includes the construction of a new section of roadway, Walnut Street, which will connect at the new Range Line Road roundabout and extend to the west toward Monon Boulevard. The northeast block of buildings at Monon Square will be removed, but remaining businesses in Monon Square will continue to be open during this project. Access will be maintained from the south by Range Line Road and from the north by Veterans Way via Elm.

City of Carmel