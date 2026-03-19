CARMEL— A group of seniors in Carmel is looking for new competition after quietly dominating the local bar trivia scene.

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Carmel seniors dominate in trivia, helps them stay mentally sharp

Known as the Sunrisers, the six-person team meets every day after breakfast to practice trivia questions.

"Every day, after breakfast," said Pat Peters, a member of the Sunrisers.

Their daily routine can get intense, but the group says it’s all in good fun.

“It’s really more support, or joking. A lot of joking,” said Liz Pertile.

For the past two years, the Sunrisers have competed once a month at Nippers.

“Here we are, 70 and 80-year-old people getting off the bus and going into a bar. How often do you see that?” said Dan Peters.

They've also built an impressive record that they say is 23-1.

“I’ve found we get very competitive. We like to win,” said Rose Marie Morris, a member of the Sunrisers.

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They’ve also drawn attention and admiration from younger competitors.

“One of the younger tables came over and said we’re an inspiration,” said Pertile.

"I really think he was three sheets to the wind. We had a comment one night that said, “'No wonder they know. They were there when that happened,'” said Morris.

Now, the team is searching for a new venue after their longtime trivia spot closed. But they say any new location must meet a few requirements.

“They can’t have steps, and they have to have the subject ahead of time,” said Morris.

"We enjoy being able to study the topics, and we go and have dinner beforehand," said Pat.

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For them, trivia is about more than winning. It’s about staying sharp and staying connected.

“It’s one of the ways to stay healthy and together,” said Dan.

“Getting old is not bad when you’ve got friends that keep your mind sharp and keep your friendship sharp,” said Pertile.

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