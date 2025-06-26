Carmel unveils new identity: A City Built for Big Dreams

CARMEL— The City of Carmel is launching a new brand and identity as A City Built for Big Dreams. Community input and strategic planning is positioning the city as a premier destination for business, new residents, and visitors.

The distinct identity is the culmination of a year of planning and expresses Carmel’s commitment to innovation, leadership, and community empowerment.

Residents, businesses and stakeholders were engaged throughout the process to provide input and make sure Carmel’s identity represents the city.

The city’s new core values are Innovate Fearlessly, Empower Together, and Lead with Heart.