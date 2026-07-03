CarmelFest kicks off celebrating America's 250th, Carmel's 50th

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) — CarmelFest 2026 kicked off Friday afternoon. The city bills the two-day Independence Day festival as “a beloved annual summer tradition for families and friends throughout Indiana.” This year’s celebration not only marks America’s 250th birthday but also the 50th anniversary of Carmel officially becoming a city.

The event features live music, delicious food, items from local vendors, and a “fun zone” with games like ping-pong, cornhole and a mechanical bull.

“CarmelFest means so much to our community,” said Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam. “We’ve done it for decades. It’s our biggest two-day celebration; we have to celebrate the 4th of July.”

Rob Brown, a Carmel native who came to the event dressed in a Revolutionary War uniform, billing himself as “Mr. 1776,” said, “CarmelFest was all we had when I was growing up. It was the only real big event that people from outside the city would come to. And we felt so proud of it.”

Despite temperatures exceeding 90 degrees, CarmelFest opened with a large crowd on Friday afternoon, with dozens bringing their lawn chairs to listen to cover band Nauti Yachtys play songs by classic rock bands like Hall and Oates. They’re one of more than a dozen musical acts that will take the stage Friday and Saturday.

“It is a variety of genres, meant for older, younger, old at heart, young at heart, and just meant to have people enjoy each other,” Mayor Finkam said.

There’s also the opportunity to take pictures with “Mr. 1776,” who will be the grand marshal for the CarmelFest Parade Saturday morning.

“My primary mission is to remind people what we are doing every Fourth,” he said. “We so often call it ‘4th of July,’ and we show up to a festival, and it looks like the state fair. It’s an American Independence Day. We did something incredible 250 years ago… and defeated the largest, most powerful military in the world.”

The festivities continue on Saturday. The CarmelFest Parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., while the fireworks celebration is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m.