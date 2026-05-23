Carmel’s Center for Performing Arts announces 2026-27 season

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) — The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel on Monday night announced its 2026-2027 concert lineup, featuring more than 70 performances and introducing two new programming series.

The center says its 2026-2027 season will mark the most expansive performance lineup since the nonprofit’s opening in 2011.

The center on Monday also touted enhancements aimed at improving accessibility.

Subscription packages for the entire season are available for purchase.

The 2026-2027 season will introduce the JPMorganChase Spotlight Series, featuring performers and events beyond music, such as cabaret and TV star Alan Cumming, comic actress and writer Amy Sedaris and “psychic” comedian Peter Antoniou. This series will also include a 40th anniversary screening of the film “Hoosiers,” complete with a live Q&A session involving the screenwriter, director and actors.

The new Studio M Tribute Series will present live celebrations of pop legends Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Billy Joel, the Beach Boys, and Steely Dan.

The Leo Brown Group Classical Series will feature Itzhak Perlman in recital and John Malkovich narrating for the Vienna Academy Orchestra.

The Drewry Simmons Vornehm Jazz Series will highlight artists include Marcus Miller and Spyro Gyra with Stanley Jordan.

The BHI Senior Living Songbook Series will offers performances from Bernadette Peters, Dionne Warwick, Victoria Clark, and the Sharpe Family Singers.