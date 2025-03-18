Carroll Road residents push for pothole repair fixes

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the sound that we have all come to love.

“Oh my god, I’m going to have a flat tire,” Frances Hollinsworth-Ewing said.

The sound of a car tire running over a pothole is a sound Indianapolis residents say they know all too well.

WRTV

“They are rough. We have seen five or six cars off the side of the road, people having to fix their tire,” Seth Frownfelter told WRTV.

He is talking about potholes damaging cars on Carroll Road near Geist.

WRTV cameras captured multiple cars pulled over into another neighborhood with flat tires. They say the potholes are to blame.

The massive potholes are something neighbors say they’ve been complaining about for years.

WRTV

“Residentials is something that the city has neglected for far too long, possibly a decade,” Kyle Bloyd with Indy DPW said.

The neglected roads can be felt in the pothole complaints.

Indy DPW says they have gotten 4,000 more this year than this time last year.

WRTV

The city says there is hope on the horizon.

“We’ve got some new happenings at the statehouse that’s going to send about $8 million our way and we’re going to match that. Now we’re going to have a dedicated funding source for residential roads for the first time in a generation,” Bloyd said.

It’s all in an effort to make sure neighbor's voices are heard.

WRTV

“Get it done before we end up paying for stuff that we really don’t have to,” Hollinsworth-Ewing said.

Indy DPW tells WRTV that it resolved 6,500 MAC requests and 7,600 MAC requests are pending.

The department tells WRTV that crews did 10-hour days Monday through Thursday last week.

WRTV

Indy DPW tells WRTV that weather permitting it hopes to be out to Carroll Road as soon as Wednesday.

To report a pothole, click here.

