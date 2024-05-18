‘Carry The Load’ relay honors fallen veterans by walking across the country

INDIANAPOLIS — Memorial Day is only a few weeks away and a nonprofit organization is walking to remind those around the country what the real meaning of the holiday is.

Carry The Load honors fallen soldiers from the United States military by walking 20,000 miles over 28 days in different states.

WRTV

“As we’ve traveled across the country, we have helped people heal. It’s nice to celebrate those we have lost and the happy memories,” Martin Holsinger said.

The nonprofit walks to remember the sacrifice of fallen soldiers with the goal of showing their families and loved ones that their memory will never be forgotten.

“You die twice. You die the day you die, and you die the day people stop saying your name. We focus mostly on remembering,” Holsinger said.

The walk also hopes to remind people the true meaning behind Memorial Day, and the difference between it and Veterans Day.

“Memorial Day is for those who have fallen, and Veterans Day is for those who are still serving and active. It’s important to have that difference,” Holsinger said.

There are five groups traveling across the country right now with the final stop being Dallas, Texas. Holsinger’s group is now headed from Indianapolis to St. Louis.

For more information on Carry The Load, click here.