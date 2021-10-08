Cass County man injured after home explosion

CASS COUNTY — A 63-year-old man was critically injured Friday morning after his house exploded.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Paul Ulerick of Twelve Mile, Indiana was working in his basement when the explosion happened just before 10 a.m. The explosion happened in the 7000 block of County Road 600 East.

Deputies say a neighbor heard and felt the explosion and was able to get Ulerick out of the home.

Ulerick was taken to a Logansport hospital before being flown to a trauma center in Fort Wayne.

No one else was at the home at the time of the explosion and there were no other injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 574-753-7800.