Cass County woman killed in dog attack, police still searching for pit bull

CASS COUNTY — A Cass County woman is dead after her pit bull attacked her early Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the south 200 block of County Road 400 West at 5:49 a.m. on reports of an elderly lady injured in a dog attack.

Upon arrival, authorities located 89-year-old Beverly Hayden in her living room, who had been attacked by her pit bull. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cass County Coroner.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, a family member was present at the time of the attack but was unable to stop the dog.

After the attack, the dog escaped the house and is still loose in the area, police say.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they have conducted a large-scale search, including using drones from the Logansport Police Department. The investigation is still on-going, and no foul play is suspected.

The male dog is described as a black pit bull with a white chest, weighing 100 pounds. The dog is not wearing a collar.

Anyone who locates the dog should call 911 or the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 574-753-7800. Police are urging residents to not approach the dog.