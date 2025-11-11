LONGANSPORT — When the government reopens, TSA employees and air traffic controllers will start getting paid again. That would be welcome news for air travelers, some of whom are currently dealing with flight delays and cancellations because of reduced TSA and air-traffic controller staffing.

Indianapolis International Airport is one of 40 airports affected after the FAA ordered airlines to reduce flights amid the shutdown.

Holiday travelers turn to cars, trains and buses as flight disruptions mount

With holiday travel looming and flights unpredictable, many people are choosing to drive. ACE Rent A Car in Logansport says it has seen a 40% increase in rentals compared with this time last year.

"It's picked up tremendously,” Terry Osborn, the operations manager at ACE Rent A Car in Logansport, said. “We have people come in all the time. A lot of them are afraid to even make a flight because they are afraid it's going to get canceled so they have chosen to drive."

Rail and bus carriers also are reporting higher demand too. Amtrak predicts record-breaking 2025 Thanksgiving travel, with double-digit growth in early bookings compared with this time last year.

According to Amtrak's website, to meet increased demand, the company is maximizing capacity by adding extra cars to Northeast Regional routes November 25-30. Popular destinations along the Northeast Corridor including Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; New York City; and Boston will also offer expanded service.

"With flights being canceled they aren't taking any chances,” Osborn said.

If you are planning to rent a car for the holiday he has some advice to make sure a car is available in the time frame you need.

"You better give yourself 30 days because we are constantly rented out usually,” Osborn said.

Bus operators have seen similar growth. The CEO of Flix North America, the parent company of Greyhound, said the company has experienced steady increases in demand since air-travel interruptions began last month.

Transportation providers advise travelers not to wait to buy tickets. If you plan to rent a car, train or bus instead of flying, book as early as possible to avoid disappointment.