Peru man killed by falling tree branch at worksite

CASS COUNTY — A Peru man died Thursday while on the job, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Jason Johnston of Peru was cutting and dragging logs with a coworker for the Conner Saw Mill when he was struck by a fallen tree branch.

The incident happened in the 6000 block of County Road 1100 South around 11 a.m.

Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected and it is an ongoing industrial work accident investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 574-753-7800.

