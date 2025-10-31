Hurricane Melissa is now moving toward Bermuda and has weakened to a Category 2 storm after tearing through and causing destruction in the Caribbean.

One of the hardest hit countries is Jamaica. The prime minister has declared the island a disaster area after Hurricane Melissa hit.

Category 5 Hurricane Melissa traps Hoosiers in Jamaica

Streets turned to rivers, cars have been submerged in the water, trees snapped in half and piles of debris have been scattered around.

The U.S. State Department sent several dozen disaster relief workers, who will help with search and rescue missions.

The U.S. military is also expected to airlift food, water and other critical supplies to remote areas.

"The rooms are starting to get mold in them, so some of the rooms is hard to breathe," said Kala Sanders.

Indianapolis native Kala Sanders and dozens of relatives are stuck in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

"There's 21 of us total," she said.

What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration turned into a nightmare.

She said all flights to get home before the storm hit were canceled.

"It was scary," she said.

"You can hear things just like shaking the hallway. Everything in the hallway literally sounded just like whistling through the hallway because that's how heavy the winds were," said Jasmine Sanders.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Monday as a deadly Category 5 storm. Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Monday as a deadly Category 5 storm. The aftermath of the storm has flooded streets, taken down power lines and created widespread damage.

Matias Delacroix/AP People walk along a road during the passing of Hurricane Melissa in Rocky Point, Jamaica, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

By Thursday morning, the U.S. Embassy said the international airports in Kingston and Ocho Rios were expected to open, but the Sanders family said the roads are so flooded that they can't leave their resort.

"They've been locking our doors so that we have to come down to the front desk to charge us $85 per person per night for the additional days that we have to be here because we can't leave. They're saying if we don't pay for those nights, then we have to find somewhere else to go. It's also $15 for a bag of chips," she said.

On the U.S. Embassy's website, there is a map showing shelters across the island.

The Sanders family says while it is on the brink of not having power, spotty cell service, and limited resources, they're thankful to be alive and praying to get back to Indy.

"We rebooked originally for Wednesday, and then that was canceled, obviously, after the hurricane and the conditions of the airport. So, now we are booked for Saturday, and we are just praying that the airport opens back up so we can get home," said Sanders.

WRTV reached out to the U.S. Embassy. A State Department spokesperson said in an email:

"We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens. Commercial flights between Jamaica and the United States resumed today, and we encourage U.S. citizens to remain in close contact with their commercial air carrier about availability from airports in Jamaica. All Americans who are in countries affected by Hurricane Melissa should register for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at step.state.gov or follow the “U.S. Department of State – Security Updates for U.S. Citizens” channel on Whatsapp to receive important emergency information.