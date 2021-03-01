Cathedral High School scholarship named after Chris Beaty

INDIANAPOLIS — Cathedral High School is naming a new scholarship fund in honor of Chris Beaty.

The 38-year-old was shot and killed in downtown Indiana last May during protests following the death of George Floyd.

Cathedral announced last week that $100,000 donated to the school from a GoFundMe campaign will go toward the new "Chris Beaty '00 Endowed Memorial Tuition Fund."

Beaty graduated from Cathedral in 2000. He went on to play football at Indiana University and became a local business event planner.

In a statement, Beaty's mother Debra Beaty-Cooper said:

"Chris was an amazing young man who always made things happen, no matter the odds," Beaty-Cooper stated. "He would be so happy to know this tuition grant is making a Cathedral education possible for a student who may think attending Cathedral is impossible."

Every four years a freshman applicant will be selected to receive tuition assistance from the Beaty fund. You can learn more about this scholarship and how to apply or make a donation at gocathedral.com.

