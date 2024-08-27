Caught on camera: Thieves taking off with a brand-new food trailer from an Indianapolis non-profit

INDIANAPOLIS— The non-profit "The Smoking Pastor Project" is now out tens of thousands of dollars after thieves stole their food trailer.

It happened in the early hours of August 10 and was caught on security video.

"He called me and I could tell he was on the verge of tears," said Kati Davis. "When he told me the trailer had been stolen my heart sank."

Kati and her husband Jordan Davis were one step away from making their dream a reality.

They coined their non-profit brand as "The Smoking Pastor Project" which would bring free food to communities in need.

"We've been working so hard to make this happen and now we just feel disappointed," said Jordan Davis.

Thieves in a black pick-up truck took the food trailer from a church in the 9000 block of Haverstick road around midnight.

"There was three cars that pulled in about the same time and dark truck pulled it out," said Davis. "It's really hard to see the make and model just with a reflection off the trailer."

"We had not been able to use it yet and we weren't able to to show what could be done with this trailer," said Davis.

The Carters say they will serve communities in the Nora and Washington Township Area and they are not going to let this stop them.

"Our goal is to still do what we're doing food truck or not," said Davis. "This will not stop us and we know that we have a mission and that we're going to fulfill this mission."

If you recognize the truck in the video or know anything about the incident contact IMPD.