Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cause of Kokomo-area fire that killed 3 kids undetermined

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Provided/Family Photo
Miracle Gingerich, 6, Wilma Gingerich, 1, and Steven Gingerich, 5, died after a house fire on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Miami County. They were in an upstairs bedroom when their mother, who was downstairs, smelled smoke and called 911. She was unable to get to the children due to the fire.
gingerich_family_photo.png
miami_county_fire.jpg
Posted at 10:15 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 10:15:10-04

KOKOMO (AP) — Investigators say the cause of a fire that killed three young siblings in February is undetermined but may have been started by one of the children.

Miami County Sheriff's Sgt. Gary Glassburn says a "human element" likely played a role in the Feb. 27 house fire near Kokomo that killed 6-year-old Miracle Gingerich, 5-year-old Steven Gingerich and 1-year-old Wilma Gingerich.

The sheriff's office says investigators found no evidence of "faulty equipment or other ignition sources," and interviews with family members revealed one of the children previously had set fires in the house. It says in a statement that "evidence is consistent with a set fire."

MORE | Three siblings dead after Miami County house fire | Miami County house demolished after three children died after fire, rekindles | Three children killed in Miami Co. house fire: Here's how you can help | 'It's like starting over': Community supports family, remembers three kids killed in house fire |

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!