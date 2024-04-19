Cavity Factory storefront thrives, thanks customers for support

INDIANAPOLIS — The Cavity Factory and its iconic pink food truck has been all around the Circle City selling homemade cookies, but now the truck is officially put in park.

The local business has grown beyond four wheels. It now has a storefront located on Shelby St. in Fountain Square.

"The cookies are all made from scratch, down to the butter, sugar, everything. I only sell fresh cookies. I bake these daily," said Destinee Smith.

Fresh cookies, that customers can't get enough of.

"Outstanding. She's the bomb, truly dedicated, inspiring. She inspires me," said Griff Boutwell.

"I'm part of the Cavity Factory Cookie Cult," said Chloe Scholl.

Every time Smith is open for business, she's greeted with a line.

"I've been here since 10:37 a.m. She didn't even open until 11:30, so that tells you how desperate everyone is," said Scholl.

Jordan McCarthy was first in line on Friday.

"I've been following her for a year now. We just absolutely love every cookie she brings out," he said.

"What are you getting today," asked WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson.

"Pretty much one of everything," said Carly Bowers.

Before this month, you had to visit Smith's pink truck to get one of the homemade cookies.

She started selling them out of the truck in October 2022 after launching from home during the pandemic.

The pink truck helped grow customers and fans across central Indiana.

Now, Smith says she's blessed to accomplish her dream of a storefront.

"Keep going, even when you fail. I was failing in Fort Wayne and I came here and I took off," she said. "You either make it or you don't. Sometimes, it's meant for you."

She's open Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until sell out.

The menu changes weekly.

"You were excited when you walked across the street," said WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson to a customer.

"Oh absolutely. I am here for my wife. She's been talking about this place for months now and I've been super excited to get here just to make sure she can get some," said Jonas Craib.

Cookie cult members say the Cavity Factory's progression is inspiring.

"I'd like to see her blow up and take over Indianapolis by storm," said Boutwell.

"I am a small business owner myself. It makes a difference when you can watch all the small businesses grow through all the bad times and now the good times, so cheers to her," said Scholl.

Smith said she couldn't do it without you and wants to serve as a reminder to keep going.

"No matter what. Nothing can stop you," said Smith. "I love you guys and I appreciate you for always supporting us, constantly."