Celebrate Science 2025 Brings STEM to Life for Hoosier Families

INDIANAPOLIS— Thousands of curious minds gathered at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend to celebrate science in action at the annual Celebrate Science Indiana festival.

The event, which has been a local favorite since 2011, continues to grow in size and impact, offering hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) experiences designed to inspire the next generation of thinkers and innovators.

Parents, educators, and industry professionals joined students for a full day of discovery, where booths showcased a range of topics, including robotics and coding, as well as biology, chemistry, and environmental science.

“He has been talking about wanting to do science all summer long,” said Jamie Schmit, mother.

People in attendance got the chance to meet STEM professionals, experiment with real-world science tools, and most importantly, have fun while learning.

Jamie Schmit says events like these are essential for families in Indianapolis.

“I think especially for younger kids there’s not a lot of options to do things like this,” she said. "I'm really glad they have this, it's our first year.

Binod Agrawal, who led a robotics station, demonstrated how kids could learn programming through creative projects like building music-playing robots.

“There’s an advantage to the process,” Agrawal explained. “Along the way, they’re learning a lot of different things like problem-solving and thinking critically."