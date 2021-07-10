Celebrating 100 years of Frederick Douglass Park

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Indy Parks, community leaders and neighbors commemorated the 100th anniversary of one of Indy's oldest parks.

The Frederick Douglass Park Centennial Celebration lasted throughout the week where the community was invited to participate in free food pantries, fitness classes, and a community pool party in celebration of the milestone.

“This week is all about honoring the park, both its rich and compelling legacy and its bright future,” said Linda Broadfoot, Director of Indy Parks. “We are so grateful to everyone who stepped up to invest in Frederick Douglass Park. And, our entire team remains committed to building and unveiling a new family center for the children, families, and park staff who depend upon this park and its services.”

Established on July 7, 1921, Frederick Douglass Park was one of the first in Indianapolis to welcome Black residents. Over the past century, the park has become a popular gathering place for residents of all ages.

“Frederick Douglass Park symbolizes both the unconquerable spirit of community in Indianapolis and inequity that dominated our city’s development,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Together, we must account for both as we reemerge from this past year’s events to build a better future for all.”

Earlier this year, Hogsett announced a nearly $20 million investment in Frederick Douglass Park. The investment is expected to pay for a new family center, which will include fitness areas and locker rooms, a new gym and plenty of office and program activity space.