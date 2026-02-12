Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebration of life planned to honor Fishers teen Hailey Buzbee

FISHERS — Family and loved ones are preparing to pay their respects and honor 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee.

Buzbee's father is inviting the community to join the family at the celebration of life planned on Thursday at the ITOWN Church, located at 12491 E 136th Street in Fishers. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the service will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to honor Hailey by wearing her favorite color, pink.

Those who are unable to attend in person can watch the live stream.

To read Hailey's tribute site, click here.

