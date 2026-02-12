Celebration of life planned to honor Fishers teen Hailey Buzbee

FISHERS — Family and loved ones are preparing to pay their respects and honor 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee.

Buzbee's father is inviting the community to join the family at the celebration of life planned on Thursday at the ITOWN Church, located at 12491 E 136th Street in Fishers. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the service will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to honor Hailey by wearing her favorite color, pink.

Those who are unable to attend in person can watch the live stream.

