Celebrity photographer hosts first gallery back in his home city on the far eastside

INDIANAPOLIS — Over NBA All-Star weekend the inside of P30 on Indy's east side was transformed in to a photo gallery.

Celebrity photographer John Canon was back home putting on his first showcase called Shooting for the Stars. Canon grew up on the east side.

“I don’t think the Far Eastside really discriminates. You got the good, the bad, you got opportunities. I feel like it’s pretty diverse,” said Canon.

For the last 8 years, Canon has been working as a celebrity photographer. His passion for photographer started at Warren Central High School and continued on after graduation in Chicago.

“I had gotten the opportunity to shoot a cancer in Chicago for Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin. I took video at the concert, but I used screenshots from it and people picked up on it as if it was actually photos and from there I just never stopped,” Canon said.

After being in Chicago, Canon used social media to network and found his way to Atlanta.

“Indianapolis native DJ Champ gave me the opportunity to document him at QC Studio and kind of like kicked off me getting my foot in the door in Atlanta,” Canon said.

Canon works with a lot music artists now and is the personal photographer for 21 Savage.

“That was my first opportunity to being an artists personal photographer,” Canon said.

The photo gallery at P30 showcased his eight year journey to get to where he is now, but was also about giving back.

“He’s been able to go places I’ve never been able to go,” Dennis Jarret, Canon’s high school teacher, said.

Jarrett also now runs 100 Cameras for 100 Kids, a new program that is providing under served youth the chance to learn photography.

Canon’s first gallery raised money for the organization.