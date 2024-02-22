Center Grove High School teacher resigns following allegations of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

GREENWOOD — A Center Grove High School teacher resigned on Wednesday following allegations that they had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Center Grove Schools began investigating an alleged relationship between a high school teacher and student after Child Protective Services notified them of the situation, the school said in a statement.

The teacher, who has not been identified, was immediately placed on administrative leave and escorted off school property by the Center Grove Police Department.

Center Grove released the following statement to parents Wednesday evening: