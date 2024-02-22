Center Grove High School teacher resigns following allegations of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

GREENWOOD — A Center Grove High School teacher resigned on Wednesday following allegations that they had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Center Grove Schools began investigating an alleged relationship between a high school teacher and student after Child Protective Services notified them of the situation, the school said in a statement.
The teacher, who has not been identified, was immediately placed on administrative leave and escorted off school property by the Center Grove Police Department.
Center Grove released the following statement to parents Wednesday evening:
We want to make you aware of a situation that remains under investigation at Center Grove High School.
Center Grove received notification from Child Protective Services about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a high school teacher and a high school student. The Center Grove Police Department was notified immediately, and the teacher was placed on administrative leave and escorted from the building. During the investigation, the teacher resigned. The investigation is ongoing. CGPD cannot comment on any ongoing investigations.
Center Grove takes all reports seriously and encourages anyone with any safety concerns to report that information to an administrator, CGPD, or via our anonymous Safe Schools reporting system.