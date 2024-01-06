Center Grove superintendent retires amid police investigation

CENTER GROVE — The superintendent of Center Grove Community Schools is retiring amid an ongoing investigation, according to the Board of School Trustees.

In a statement released Friday, the board said Rich Arkanoff is being investigated by the Board and Business Department and Indiana State Police for inconsistencies into his time off and reimbursement tracking.

His retirement is effective immediately.

The Center Grove School Board released the following statement:

While we appreciate Dr. Arkanoff’s more than 12 years of service to our school corporation, the Board and Business Department are working with the State Board of Accounts and Indiana State Police to investigate inconsistencies with his time off and reimbursement tracking. In accordance with Board Policy, the inconsistencies have also been reported to the appropriate authorities. The investigators are very early in this process and have our full cooperation.



We have no reason to believe the scope of this investigation will extend beyond the superintendent’s personal time off and reimbursements.

The board will vote on the appointment of Assistant Superintendent Bill Long, Ed.D to serve as interim superintendent beginning Monday, Jan. 8.

Long has served as an administrator in Center Grove Schools since 1998, including more than three years as principal of Center Grove High School and 20 years as assistant superintendent.

"The Board appreciates the prompt response of the Business Department and State Board of Accounts regarding this investigation. We can provide no additional comment during this ongoing investigation," the board said in the statement.