Center Township Trustee works to get unhoused Hoosiers warm this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — Center Township Trustee of Marion County, LaDonna Freeman, is helping Hoosiers stay warm this winter.

She's handing out care packages for "Faith in a Case on Wheels."

"They'll have a blanket, toilet paper, some snacks, washcloth, lotion," Freeman said. "Socks, hats, gloves. We also have sweatshirts because we know they need to be warm."

It's more than a suitcase.

"We want to take hope into the community," said Freeman.

Freeman started filling the suitcases in 2023.

Before she was elected, she saw an unhoused man crossing the street with a garbage bag full of everything he owned.

"His bag busted, and all that man's items busted on the ground, so God gave me a vision to come up with Faith in a Case on Wheels," said Freeman.

She wanted to help unhoused Hoosiers get around more easily.

She relies on donated suitcases and supplies to keep the vision alive. Donations are always accepted at the Center Township office.

"We give them out all year long, but we just do a launch out in December," she said.

As Freeman passes out suitcases to Indy's unhoused, she also gives snacks and fliers with resources.

Back at the office, you'll find a clothing and food pantry available for walk-ins.

That's where Ms. Highbagh stopped in for help for her and her furry companion.

"If it wasn't for her, there's a lot of things that we wouldn't have," she said. "I was able to get dog food, and more than I can chew. I am so grateful."

She said it's the little things, like just having some to care.

"It means a lot to me because I don't have a lot of things that I should have being homeless," she said.

As each bag rolls out, they roll with a higher purpose.

"The bags have a mustard seed. You just need the faith of a mustard seed," said Freeman.

The seed is a reminder that if you believe, you can make it through your situation.

"We can all do something. The littlest thing can be the biggest thing to somebody else," said Freeman.