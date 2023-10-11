CenterPoint Energy, Citizens Energy predict lower heating bills this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — Two separate utility companies say they expect most people to have lower heating bills this winter compared to last, assuming average temperatures are normal.

CenterPoint Energy estimates there will be a 15% decrease in their customers natural gas bills this year.

The utility company says customers can expect to pay $100 a month on average, instead of last year’s $125 a month average.

Citizens Energy Group says their natural gas heating bills will be about $17 lower per month compared to last year. Officials say the average bill will be about $462, compared to $546 last winter.

Both companies say this is for the period between Nov. and March.

Citizens Energy Group says the best way to reduce the cost of utility bills is by conserving energy. They recommend doing the following:

