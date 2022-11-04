Central Indiana agencies accepting applications for holiday help

The holidays can be a hard time for families for many reasons, and the pandemic and rising inflation have only added on to the burden, but many organizations across central Indiana are dedicated to making sure every child knows the joy of Christmas.

Here at WRTV we partner with several agencies that do just that - but we know there are so many more resources available to those who need them.

That's why we've spent some time compiling this list of central Indiana organizations where families can sign up to get assistance this season. Many organizations fill up fast at Christmas time or have deadlines that end before Thanksgiving if you want to sign up.

If you run an organization not listed below and would like to be included in our list please contact us at wrtvwebstaff@wrtv.com.

Grace Care Center

Criteria: Must live in the area they service, which includes all of Hamilton Co. and Northern Marion Co.

Call for details: 317-848-2722

Servant’s Heart Indy

Criteria: Must be current clients

Registration Ends: Mid-November

Call for details: 317-788-9433

Urban Act Academy

Criteria: Must be a student attending Urban Act Academy who uses the pantry.

Call for details: 317-226-4214 (Ask for Charisse)

Project Angel

Criteria: Proof of residency in Hendricks Co., Current 2022 paystub or proof of any income, Proof of custody or guardianship of children & Previous year tax form.

Registration Ends: Mid-November

Contact for details: 317-537-7802

Urban Act Academy – Must be a student attending Urban Act Academy who uses the services of the pantry. Call and ask for Charisse for more details (317) 226-4214

Churches in Mission

Criteria: Residents of Morgan County

Registration Ends: Thanksgiving

Contact for details: 317-831-3987 (Mooresville) or 765-341-6652 (Martinsville)

Amp Harris’ ‘Put a Smile on a Child’s Face for Christmas Toy Giveaway’

Criteria: Must pre-register

Contact for details: ampharris@gmail.com

Christmas Angels 2022 | United Way Johnson County (uwjc.org) :

Criteria: Residents of Johnson County

Registration Ends: Nov. 9

Contact for details: 317-831-3987 (Mooresville) or 765-341-6652 (Martinsville)

22nd YMCA Holiday Toy Distribution

Criteria: Valid email address, Photo ID, birth certificates for children and proof of residence.

Pre-Registration Online at indyymca.org

Registration Ends: Must pre-register online at indymca.org by Nov. 29 or when full

Other Programs & Additional Resources