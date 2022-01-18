Central Indiana animal shelters see thousands of dollars in donations from "Betty White Challenge"

HAMILTON COUNTY — Lots of tails were wagging Tuesday at the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

On Monday, humane societies and animal shelters across Central Indiana joined in the "Betty White Challenge" in honor of the actress's 100th birthday.

Megan Davis, director of training and communication, says she's never seen anything like the "whirlwind" of what happened. The society raised more than $35,000.

"This was an incredible, just mind blowing weekend. We all loved Betty White, we were all sad when she passed but for this to turn into a lifesaving opportunity for these animals was completely unexpected," Davis said. "The donations just kept pouring in ... it was just people supporting us. It's still incredible; we're all almost speechless because it was such an incredible outpouring of support."

The money raised will provide food, medicine, training and other care for the humane society's animals. Davis says 2021 was a record breaking year and with more money, they can help more animals.

"It's going to just make sure that they have the quality of life that they need ... while they wait for their forever home," Davis said. "We were incredibly lucky [to get this money]"

Davis knows other shelters, both locally and across the country, also benefitted from the challenge. She hopes White's legacy lives in on in all of the shelters.

In Indianapolis, Indianapolis Animal Care Services says it received $27,000 in donations.

"Thank you for being a friend to Indy's animals," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, or FIDO, says "everyone completely blew away any expectations we had" during the challenge. More than $5,600 was raised.

German Shepherd Rescue Indy says the community's donations paid for utilities, dog beds and more.

In Martinsville, the Morgan County Humane Society wished White a Happy Birthday and says nearly $3,000 was donated.