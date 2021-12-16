Central Indiana continues donation efforts to help Kentucky tornado victims

Ind. — As cleanup continues across Kentucky following deadly tornadoes, Hoosiers across the state are stepping up to help.

Porch Time, a podcast based out of Martinsville, is sending its first truckloads of donations to the Commonwealth on Thursday. The group began collecting items on Sunday. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is also helping.

"It's been amazing. I can't think of a business in this town that hasn't stepped up and offered something, whether it be toys or clothes or water. We currently have about 20 skids of water loaded up ready to load up [Thursday] morning," podcast host Kevin Coryell said.

Their goal next week is to fill trucks with toys to provide kids affected by the storm presents for Christmas.

"This is what hurts a lot of us in the heart - not only the death and the destruction, that is just horrible but the ones that made it woke up to nothing and Christmas morning they're going to wake up to absolutely nothing," Coryell said. "All of us have kids and just couldn't imagine."

Volunteers have already offered to drive school buses with the toys to Kentucky next week.

Porch Time says they do fundraisers throughout the year and the community always steps up and they hit their goal. They even received a $1,500 donation from friends in Washington.

"This thing has just gone way above and beyond," Coryell said. "When we ask, [the community] delivers ... it makes you feel good when you're helping out individuals that really need it."

Toys can be dropped off at the following Martinsville locations through 10 p.m. Tuesday night, December 21:



Porch Time Studios, 909 E Columbus Street

Brain Chillzz, 789 E Morgan Street

Salon 2050, 2050 Burton Lane

Tender Loving Care Animal Hospital, 720 Morton Avenue



In Lizton, Rusted Silo Southern BBQ and Brewhouse has filled up with donations - so much so that there isn't any room for customers to sit. Employees plan to take the donations down on Friday.

"We just want to go help. These folks have no homes, they have no clothes, they have no goods and at this time of year, probably no Christmas. So we're collecting anything and everything we can take down to help out and give back to that hard hit community," owner Robert Ecker said.

Ecker says various organizations have also donated meat to him, so he will be taking his food truck to Kentucky to prepare meals for those who have lost their homes.

Edinburgh Fire & Rescue is taking donations this weekend for clothing, nonperishable food, bottled water and toys. Crews will take the items to Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 21.