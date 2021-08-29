Central Indiana craft brewery honors 13 fallen service members

LEBANON – A Central Indiana craft brewery is honoring the fallen.

A customer at Klooz Brewz in Lebanon purchased 13 beers for the 13 fallen service members in the suicide bombings at a Kubal, Afghanistan airport last week.

Helping and honoring veterans is close to the heart of the business owners, Patrick and Keric. For eight years, Patrick served in the Army and Keric severed during Desert Storm in the Navy for three years.

A spokesperson for Klooz Brewz says as the events in Afghanistan were unfolding the past several weeks, co-owner Patrick knew of other veterans struggling with the decision.

That is when they started ‘Brewz 4 Vets.’ Customers can either donate money in-store or through PayPal to buy a veteran a beer. When a veteran comes to the craft brewery, they can “redeem two beers from the program.” It is now a permanent fixture of Klooz Brewz after 70 donations happened the first day of the program.

The table was set up and reserved on Saturday. Klooz Brewz says it is not clear how long the reserved table will remain, but it vows to continue honoring the 13 service members and all military members by providing customers with the option to buy “a veteran a beer as a way to pay our respects and honor those still serving.”