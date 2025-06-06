Central Indiana domestic violence programs push for funding on National Day of Action

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizations that work with domestic violence survivors are pushing for support.

They say this comes at a time when some funding sources have been cut or at risk of being cut.

“Additional funding cuts could be devastating. Devastating for anyone who is a survivor or is a victim of crime and abuse," Tami Wanninger with Prevail Inc. said.

Wanninger says there is a lot of uncertainty with federal funding right now.

According to the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, over 360 federal grants from the Department of Justice were suddenly rescinded this year.

“Many of us throughout the state receive federal funding, and it is so critical and so important to protect that funding for survivors," Wanninger said.

Advocates raised awareness of the issue on Thursday for a National Day of Action.

They demanded protection and investment in federal funding for domestic violence and sexual assault services and prevention.

“I think everybody is waiting to see what Congress passes in terms of a budget. If anything passes that was similar to what’s in the house budget, there’s gonna be drastic cuts to all kinds of programs," Coburn Place President and CEO Rachel Scott said.

According to a National Network to End Domestic Violence report released last month, roughly 14,000 requests for help during a 24-hour period were unmet due to a lack of resources.

The majority of these unmet requests were for emergency shelter, hotels, motels, transitional and other housing.

Scott says it’s a similar story here in Indianapolis.

“For every 10 survivors who need housing because of fleeing domestic violence, we’re only able to serve 2. We’re the largest program of our kind in Indiana, and that’s 8 households being turned away on an ongoing basis," she said.