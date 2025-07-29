Central Indiana Grid Expansion Project sparks concern among Boone County residents

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Central Indiana Grid Expansion Project, aimed at enhancing power transmission to Boone County residents, is set to include 42 miles of new transmission lines and three new substations. The initiative is in response to increased power demands due to population growth and the LEAP district's expansion.

wrtv

Chris Daniels, executive director of transmission engineering for Wabash Valley Power Alliance, noted that the project is “driven by load growth” and sasy Boone County is alone in its increase need he says this is a nationwide trend.

wrtv

“There is a fair amount of load growth across the country, and this is just part of us continuing to serve our customers.”

wrtv

On Monday, Wabash Valley Power Alliance held an open house to address community questions regarding the project. However, many residents voiced significant concerns about the potential locations of the new substations.

wrtv

Stacey Parnell, whose parents live in Boone County, raised questions about the project's impact on their home.

“Are they being run out of their home? If I am being completely blunt. And my biggest question is what is the health impact of having a substation essentially in their front yard? What does that do for them in the long term? What are the overall impacts? Their property value impacts," she said.

wrtv

Parnell expressed particular concern about a proposed substation situated directly in front of her parents' property and emphasized that she wishes community concerns had been taken into consideration before the plans were finalized.

wrtv

“I understand growth; I understand expansion. Wow, I wish they would have consulted the community sooner... rather than an after-the-fact open house,” Parnell stated.

Kendra Chastain, another resident with potential property impacts, echoed Parnell's sentiments.

wrtv

“This new transmission line proposal is possibly going to come within a few hundred feet of our dream house that we invested our savings into to be able to live next to our family farm,” she said.

wrtv

Chastain's family farm has been in her family for over a century, and she expressed concern that even if the construction does not directly affect her property, the alternative routes could still harm those close to her. She also emphasized that this project could have a potential financial impact on her family's livelihood.

“If it goes the alternative route, it’s going to impact those families we know and love, and that’s devastating to me too,” Chastain said.

wrtv

Despite the concerns raised, Wabash Valley Power Alliance maintains that the expansion is necessary to accommodate Boone County's rapid growth. Daniels emphasized the need for enhanced transmission infrastructure.

"Boone County is one of our fastest-growing areas, and that is independent of the LEAP district. Definitely, as we said, there is a need for transmission infrastructure to serve that growth,” he stated.

The company hopes to break ground on the project in 2026, with a goal of having the project finished by 2027.

The company says these updates should have little impact on the bills of Boone County residents. If specific developments in the LEAP district need additional power for their projects, they will be responsible for funding additional power grid infrastructure changes.

For more information about the expansion, click here. If you have concerns about the project, you are encouraged to send an email to cigridexpansion@wvpa.com.