Central Indiana organization working to end youth homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — 7,800 youth and young adults experience homelessness each year in Indianapolis, according to Outreach.

The Indianapolis organization is working to provide a solution to those impacted by homelessness.

“When a 15-year-old walks through the door and has no place to sleep, it’s a very eye-opening experience and lets you know that you need to be here and be a part of the solution,” LaTanya Reed, Outreach Program Center Coordinator, told WRTV.

Outreach opened up its first Program Center in 1999. Since then, the organization has been working to make sure teens and young adults have a chance to succeed.

“It’s accepting them for who they are, loving them despite what they have been through,” Reed said.

The organization provides those facing adversity with a hot meal, showers, clothing, laundry, a smile and so much more.

“I never knew I would have such a support system,” Kadince McGowan-Tacy told WRTV.

The now 21-year-old says she knows first-hand what it's like to be homeless.

“I was mostly couch surfing and being in a women’s and children’s shelter,” McgGowan-Tacy said.

She says she was homeless for about 2 and a half years, that’s until she found Outreach.

“It was scary at first walking into a place, so vulnerable,” she said.

Now, McGowan-Tacy says she sees herself as a new woman ready to help those who are in her shoes.

“The end goal is to open my own homeless shelter and help people,” McGowan-Tacy said.

If you are looking to get involved with Outreach, click here.