Central Indiana organizations need help to get out Thanksgiving meals

INDIANAPOLIS— On Tuesday morning, volunteers with Pantry 279 are getting ready for Thanksgiving.

"We start deliveries on Thursday, two days from now, we'll do 500-600 local deliveries," said Cindy Chavez, the executive director of Pantry 279.

Chavez says they'll serve 2,500 families, which is about 20,000 people, and they have a wait list of 100 families.

They're in need of donations for things like pie filing, cream of mushroom soup, green beans, corn, and mac and cheese.

"Unfortunately the need does continue to grow. We had hoped after COVID things would start to slow down again and they did for about six months, but then they cut food stamps and when that happened it exploded all over again," said Chavez.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation will serve more than 10,000 people this year.

"This year is a really bizarre year because of inflation, food prices, the whole thing so we expect many, many people to want meals," said Michael Ruggeiro who's on the board of directors.

Mozel Sanders is in need of food and money donations as well as volunteers. For a second year, they'll be serving chicken which is a decision they made last year due to inflation and supply chain issues.

Their dinner line is open until November 15th at 9pm. If you or someone you know could use a delicious Thanksgiving feast delivered to your doorstep, call 317-636-7985.

Wheeler Mission is also getting ready for their annual hot Thanksgiving meal. Right now they serve about 1,000 meals a day.

"For Thanksgiving that doesn’t change. We’ll just amp it up like you would at home. We have turkeys coming in right now, but we need donations of food, vegetables, you name it, anything you have at home we have about 700-900 people to prepare for," said Brian Krisipin with Wheeler Mission.

To donate you can visit the Wheeler Mission website.

