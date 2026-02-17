Central Indiana Police Foundation launch fundraiser for family of fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

INDIANAPOLIS — An official family-approved fund to support the family of fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott has launched on Tuesday, the Central Indiana Police Foundation said.

City of Beech Grove

According to the press release, the Central Indiana Police Foundation is committed to ensuring all donations made through this fund will directly support Officer Elliott's family and his wife, Erin.

Community members, business and organizations who are interested in contributing are encouraged to do so through the official fund.

Donations can be made online, or checks can be mailed to the following address:

Central IN Police Foundation

1525 Shelby Street

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Checks should be made out to ‘Central IN Police Foundation’

Memo: Officer Brian Elliott Memorial Fund

