Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

Central Indiana Police Foundation launch fundraiser for family of fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

Officer Brian Elliott was killed in the line of duty on February 16. He is survived by his wife, Erin.
RIGHT ORIENTED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BACKGROUND (6).png
Provided
RIGHT ORIENTED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BACKGROUND (6).png
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — An official family-approved fund to support the family of fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott has launched on Tuesday, the Central Indiana Police Foundation said.

RIGHT ORIENTED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BACKGROUND (5).png

According to the press release, the Central Indiana Police Foundation is committed to ensuring all donations made through this fund will directly support Officer Elliott's family and his wife, Erin.

Community members, business and organizations who are interested in contributing are encouraged to do so through the official fund.

Donations can be made online, or checks can be mailed to the following address:

Central IN Police Foundation
1525 Shelby Street
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Checks should be made out to ‘Central IN Police Foundation’
Memo: Officer Brian Elliott Memorial Fund

___

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.