Photos: Storm damage throughout central Indiana on Wednesday, Aug. 25

Storm photos from across central Indiana on Aug. 25, 2021.

lightningbolt.jpg
A lightning bolt struck a tower near the Indianapolis International Airport on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Photo by: Courtesy of Jordan Begley
canopyflipped.jpg
Canopy flippedPhoto by: Courtesy of Tori Fuller
treefence.jpg
A downed tree takes out a portion of a fence at a home in Plainfield.Photo by: Courtesy of Rachel Monday
240609797_1981590468663905_4921521306517368472_n.jpg
From the east side of Indianapolis.Photo by: Courtesy of Sarah Greenly
center grove tree down.PNG
A tree fell in the backyard of a Center Grove neighborhood.Photo by: Vic Ryckaert/WRTV
east 16th and north denny street.PNG
Storm damage in the area of East 16th Street and North Denny Street.Photo by: Andrew Smith/WRTV
east 16th and north denny.PNG
Broken branches at East 16th and North Denny StreetsPhoto by: Andrew Smith/WRTV
16th and emerson traffic lights.PNG
Indianapolis DPW crews are repairing traffic lights near 16th Street and Emerson Avenue. At 2 p.m. none of the lights were working.Photo by: Andrew Smith/WRTV
stormdamage2.jpg
The aftermath of the storm on August 25, 2021. Tree damage and lines down near 20th Street and Bosart Avenue.Photo by: WRTV
stormdamage1.jpg
The aftermath of the storm on August 25, 2021. Tree damage and lines down near 20th Street and Bosart Avenue. Photo by: WRTV
flooding1.jpg
Flooding near 18th Street and Bosart Avenue following the storm on Wednesday, Aug. 25Photo by: WRTV/Dave Franklin
gladstone.jpg
Storm damage on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Photo by: WRTV/Dave Franklin
gladstone1.jpg
Crews working the aftermath from the storms on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Photo by: WRTV

