Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

A lightning bolt struck a tower near the Indianapolis International Airport on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Courtesy of Jordan Begley

Canopy flipped Courtesy of Tori Fuller

A downed tree takes out a portion of a fence at a home in Plainfield. Courtesy of Rachel Monday

From the east side of Indianapolis. Courtesy of Sarah Greenly

A tree fell in the backyard of a Center Grove neighborhood. Vic Ryckaert/WRTV

Storm damage in the area of East 16th Street and North Denny Street. Andrew Smith/WRTV

Broken branches at East 16th and North Denny Streets Andrew Smith/WRTV

Indianapolis DPW crews are repairing traffic lights near 16th Street and Emerson Avenue. At 2 p.m. none of the lights were working. Andrew Smith/WRTV

The aftermath of the storm on August 25, 2021. Tree damage and lines down near 20th Street and Bosart Avenue. WRTV

The aftermath of the storm on August 25, 2021. Tree damage and lines down near 20th Street and Bosart Avenue. WRTV

Flooding near 18th Street and Bosart Avenue following the storm on Wednesday, Aug. 25 WRTV/Dave Franklin

Storm damage on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. WRTV/Dave Franklin

Crews working the aftermath from the storms on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. WRTV

Prev 1 / Ad Next