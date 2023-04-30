Central Indiana Wish celebrates 40 years, reveals surprise wish for Carmel boy

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers packed the JW Marriott in Downtown Indianapolis to celebrate Central Indiana Children's Wish Fund.

Every year on World Wish Day, Central Indiana Wish hosts a gala to celebrate all the wishes the foundation has granted for children and their families fighting critical illnesses.

This year's inspirational event featured a performance from Grace, a young girl the foundation gifted a piano to.

WRTV

The gala also featured a surprise wish reveal for Charles, a child from Carmel who was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2021.

"Charles was having trouble walking. He had no energy. He had broken his arm in the backyard," Laura Jones, Charles's mom, said. "When he had a fever, we took him to a pediatrician. They took a blood sample, and our life was changed."

Central Indiana Wish made Charles's dream come true. They gifted his family with a trip to Disney.

WRTV

Jones says Charles is in remission and they look forward to his graduation next spring.

This year, Central Indiana Wish celebrated 40 years of making wishes come true.