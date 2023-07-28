CGX Crossfit in Bargersville hosting fundraiser for fallen ISP Trooper Aaron Smith

BARGERSVILLE — Thursday marks one month since the line of duty death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith.

The husband, son, brother and friend was known to show up whenever people were in need of help. That is why this weekend, his crossfit family at CGX Crossfit in Bargersville is asking people to show up for him.

Smith and his wife Megan were members of the CGX Crossfit gym together.

On Sunday the gym is hosting a workout and fundraiser in his honor.

CGX Crossfit is located off Two Cent Road in Bargersville. Workouts will be held at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The day will end with a celebration of life.