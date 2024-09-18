INDIANAPOLIS — Change is coming to Indianapolis neighborhood streets and the first stop is on the northeast side.

"There are a lot of pot holes and you can get your tires messed up," said Roscoe Jones, who lives near road work.

Jones neighborhood streets around Temple Avenue are anything but a smooth ride.

Now his concerns are being addressed as Indy DPW started repaving the streets Wednesday. It's part of a new strategy called the "Complete Neighborhood Approach".

The city says the new plan divides each of the 25 council sectors into four districts, and year-by-year DPW will focus on it's residential streets.

"It gives me hope because this use to be a predominant area and to see that they are investing back into the area gives me hope we are back on the rise," said Jones.

Jones is hopeful the improvements will help if he ever decides to move.

"What we are going to do is remove about an inch and a half and replace it with fresh asphalt to improve the ride and conditions," said Nathan Maners, DPW. "The asphalt will age and start cracking forming potholes."

Nathan Maners with DPW says the work is needed as crews focus on 30th and 32th streets this week.

The new plan is a part of DPW's 2025 proposed budget. The department says it now has dedicated revenue to address the problem more quickly.

As for Jones he hopes speed bumps and better sidewalks follow the repaving.

"One of our biggest concerns is the kids and figuring out how we can get speed bumps in the neighborhood," said Jones. "We are really excited they are investing in our area because it's really needed."

The budget is also increasing crews salary.