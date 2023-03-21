Changes and Redevelopment coming to the City of Fishers

FISHERS --- Changes are on the way to Hamilton County and the City of Fishers says a good portion of it will happen at the Allisonville Road Corridor.

“I think 10 years from now is what I hope that people will look at this area and say this is a vibrant area – this neighborhood focusing was done and developed with intentionality,” Mayor of Fishers Scott Fadness tells WRTV.

In a press release, the City of Fishers says plans are underway to implement road and walkability improvements, boost greenspace, and encourage new development along the corridor.

As part of the plan, Kroger will relocate from the west side of Allisonville Road near the 116th Street intersection to build a new, expanded store on the east side of Allisonville Road.

“We are going to try to bring more trees and more landscaping to the area,” Mayor Fadness said.

The new Kroger is expected to be about 120 square feet. It’s expected to include a wider selection of fresh food, more space for the aisles and expanded Kroger pickup.

“Parking here is very limited so that will be a huge help,” Fishers resident Nancy Knapp said.

Knapp told WRTV on Tuesday that she has lived in the City of Fishers since the 1980’s. She says she is excited for the changes.

“It increases the ease of customers coming to fishers,”

Molly Stump is the General Manager at Sahm’s restaurant. Stump tells WRTV that the restaurant has been in business more than 30 years. She says she is excited for the new developments.

“I live in broad ripple and me trying to turn left on this intersection is kind of terrible I usually have to make a U-turn or something like that. So, I think it’s going to be helpful for people to get around,” Stump concluded.

Construction on the roundabout off 96th street is expected to start this summer and the construction on the roundabout at 116th street in 2024.

Kroger and the City of Fishers will hold a public meeting about the project in the coming months.

