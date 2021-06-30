NewsLocal News Actions Facebook Tweet Email Changes announced for 4th of July fireworks in Indianapolis unknown <p>Photo form Fishers Freedom Festival </p> By: Katie Cox Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 30, 2021 and last updated 2021-06-30 10:03:13-04 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Rebound Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Stream WRTV anytime!