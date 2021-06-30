Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Changes announced for 4th of July fireworks in Indianapolis

items.[0].image.alt
unknown
<p>Photo form Fishers Freedom Festival </p>
Where to watch fireworks in central Indiana
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 10:03:13-04

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!