Charges filed in 2018 Missouri duck boat sinking that killed 17, including 9 from Indy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The State of Missouri has filed criminal charges in the fatal 2018 duck boat accident that claimed the lives of 17 people in Branson, Missouri. Nine of the victims were from Indianapolis.

Three "Ride the Ducks" employees — Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell, and Curtis Lanham — face charges of involuntary manslaughter tied to the deaths of all 17 individuals who died in the July 19, 2018 incident.

Stone County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby and the Missouris Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the charges on Friday. In total, 63 charges were filed against the three employees.

Captain Scott McKee is charged with 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter (Class C felony), five counts of endangering the welfare of a child (Class A felony) and seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child (Class D felony).

McKee was operating the duck boat when it entered Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm warning and eventually took on water and sunk.

Operations supervisor Charles Baltzell was charged with 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter for failing to communicate conditions and cease operations.

For the same reason, general manager Curtis Lanham was also charged with 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details.