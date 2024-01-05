Watch Now
Chick-fil-A kicks off New Year with free breakfast in Central Indiana

FILE - Shown is a Chick-fil-A sign on Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jan 05, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana residents can get a free breakfast entree from Chick-fil-A next week— as long as you make it before 10: 30 a.m.

The restaurant is ringing in the new year with their free breakfast starting Monday, Jan.8 through Saturday Jan. 13. Participants can choose a chicken biscuit or spicy chicken biscuit.

The offer is available through the Chick-fil-A app during breakfast hours (open to 10:30 a.m.) at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Central Indiana area.

To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, visit here.

And remember, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sunday's.

