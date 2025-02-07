Chiefs and Eagles fans in Indy get ready to celebrate the Super Bowl rematch

INDIANAPOLIS— The Super Bowl is just two days away. The Chiefs are looking to win their third straight championships and the Eagles are looking for some redemption, so WRTV went out to find how Kansas City and Philadelphia fans are creating traditions here.

“Go Chiefs!” can be heard inside Julie Neal’s house. It’s a look at how Sundays are spent there.

“And it keeps getting bigger. We really have more than 20 people now,” said Neal.

Sometimes the group gets a little rowdy.

“Fun, loud, depends on who’s announcing the game,” said Zach Howard, a Chiefs fan. “This group is particularly superstitious. We have a meat and cheese tray tradition.”

“Yea, if you’re somewhere in another room, the bathroom and we get a touchdown that’s where you’ll be,” added Neal.

Provided

Neal’s basement is decked out in Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia from a signed Marcus Allen football, a pylon signed by Isiah Pacheco, and stadium chair. The most unique thing though is how everyone in this Chiefs group met. Neal is from Kansas City, but has lived in Indianapolis for more than 30 years. Up until a few years ago she didn’t really have people to watch the games with until she and her husband met a couple at Buffalo Wild Wings. The group grew from there.

WRTV

“Chiefs Facebook groups invited them over, Kroger, restaurants,” said Neal.

While Neal brought people together over the Chiefs, not too far way Rich Horen raised his kids in Indy as Eagles fans.

“Fortunately or unfortunately I’ve brainwashed all my kids and grandkids. They’re all die hard Eagles fans,” said Horen, an Eagles fan.

WRTV

Horen is from Northeast Philadelphia and at 78-years-old he’s spent more time in Indianapolis, but will always bleed green.

“My love for the eagles, it did result in a tattoo. My son and I went together and got these eagles and if they win Sunday there will be one on that arm,” said Horen.

WRTV

Sundays are spent in his living room with family and friends and that’s who they’ll spend Super Bowl Sunday hoping the Eagles pull out at victory.

“The Eagles are due to win this one,” said Horen.

While the two groups won’t agree on who’s winning the game, they will agree on how special it is to connect over a common bond.

WRTV

“We really have a good group,” said Neal.

“Family is probably the most important thing to Cathy and I as evidence by this and the eagles are a result of that really,” said Horen.

