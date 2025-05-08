Child dead, two others in critical condition following crash on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are searching for the driver who they believe crashed into a car and a bicycle, killing a child and critically injuring two others Wednesday night.

IMPD responded to the intersection of South State Avenue and East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers at the scene found that at least two cars and a bicycle were involved in the crash.

Officers at the scene say preliminary investigations indicate a Charger traveling eastbound at a high speed blew through the red light, striking a car going through the intersection with the green light.

The Charger also struck a bicyclist with a tow-behind child seat attachment.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital and pronounced deceased at 10 p.m.

The father of the child, who was operating the bicycle, and the driver of the other car, an adult female, were both taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for the driver of the Charger, who fled on foot from the scene.

IMPD says the intersection will be closed for at least two to three hours as they investigate the scene.

IMPD encourages anyone with information or video of the scene to come forward to aid in the investigation.