Child dies after being struck by vehicle at 196th and Tomlinson Road in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A boy died early Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening near a Westfield school.

The Westfield Police Department said the crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 196th Street and Tomlinson Road.

The intersection is near the Westfield Washington Schools Administrative Office and Monon Trail Elementary School.

Officers found the child suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The child, who has not been identified, died shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver stayed on scene. There is no indication that impairment was a factor in the crash.

The crash will be investigated by the Westfield Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team.