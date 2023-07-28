Watch Now
Child drowns at Beaver Point Campground

Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 28, 2023
HOWARD COUNTY — A child drowned at Beaver Point Campground on Thursday night.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a child missing in the water at Beaver Point Campground in Windfall, Indiana, at 7:03 p.m.

Deputies arrived at 7:11 p.m. and the Howard County Dive Team began searching for the child.

The child was located by a diver at 7:52 p.m., according to the sheriff’s department. CPR was administered on the child.

The child was transported to a local hospital, and later pronounced deceased.

