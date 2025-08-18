Child found near body of water dies in hospital, death investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a child passed away on Sunday evening.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the report of a missing child in the 5600 block of Wyckfield Way.

At the scene, officers found the child unresponsive by a body of water.

Officers began administering life-saving aid before taking the child to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the child was pronounced deceased in the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated when details can be confirmed.