Child found near body of water dies in hospital, death investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a child passed away on Sunday evening.
According to IMPD, officers responded to the report of a missing child in the 5600 block of Wyckfield Way.
At the scene, officers found the child unresponsive by a body of water.
Officers began administering life-saving aid before taking the child to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials say the child was pronounced deceased in the hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated when details can be confirmed.