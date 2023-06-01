Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Child in stable condition after accidentally shooting themself on east side of Indianapolis

10-year-old shooting scene
WRTV
10-year-old shooting scene
Posted at 8:00 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 20:10:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD have confirmed a 10-year-old accidentally shot themself on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD later confirmed the victim was a 10-year-old and that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

The child is in stable condition.

This is a developing story.  

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO LEARN MORE