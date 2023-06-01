Child in stable condition after accidentally shooting themself on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD have confirmed a 10-year-old accidentally shot themself on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD later confirmed the victim was a 10-year-old and that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

The child is in stable condition.

This is a developing story.